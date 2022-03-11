'22 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Meet The Best New Hip-Hop/R&B Artist Nominees

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are going down live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles this month and we're celebrating everything the fans have been listening to this year from the most-played artists to the top songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

The past year has given us so many talented Hip-Hop and R&B acts from all around the world. Plenty of skilled MC's have broken through the mold of the average rapper in 2022, but only one can be chosen as this year's Best New Artist. The Best New Hip-Hop Artist and the Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel, a nod to “the journey to success,” includes several up-and-coming nominees you should be familiar with including BIA, Lil Tjay, Coi Leray, Yung Bleu, Pooh Shiesty, Chloe, Giveon, VanJess, Vedo, and Tone Stith.

Don't miss the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm-10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

Before the show kicks off, meet each of the nominees below. Check out all the artists nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards here.