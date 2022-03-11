Can You Guess Washington State's Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

It's the time of the year to stock up on your favorite Girl Scout Cookies! They're the perfect little snacks, and no other company has come close to replicating those iconic flavors.

If you've ever been curious which cookie has been a favorite in your state, Influenster found the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavor in every state. According to the study, the must-have Girl Scout Cookie in Washington state is...

Samoas®!

Researchers found that Thin Mints® reign supreme in most of the country, with its rivals Caramel deLites® and Samoas® tying for second place.

Here are every state's favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors:

Alaska: Thin Mints®

Alabama: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

Arkansas: Thin Mints®

Arizona: Thin Mints®

California: Thin Mints®

Colorado: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Connecticut: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

Washington D.C.: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

Delaware: Thin Mints®

Florida: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Georgia: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Hawaii: Thin Mints®

Iowa: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Idaho: Thin Mints®

Illinois: Thin Mints®

Indiana: Thin Mints®

Kansas: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Kentucky: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Louisiana: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Massachusetts: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Maryland: Thin Mints®

Maine: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Michigan: Thin Mints®

Minnesota: Thin Mints®

Missouri: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Mississippi: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

Montana: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

North Carolina: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

North Dakota: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Nebraska: Thin Mints®

New Hampshire: Thin Mints®

New Jersey: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

New Mexico: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Nevada: Thin Mints®

New York: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Ohio: Thin Mints®

Oklahoma: Thin Mints®

Oregon: Thin Mints®

Pennsylvania: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Rhode Island: Thin Mints®

South Carolina: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

South Dakota: Thin Mints®

Tennessee: Thin Mints®

Texas: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Utah: Thin Mints®

Virginia: Thin Mints®

Vermont: Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Washington: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

West Virginia: Thin Mints®

Wyoming: Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Click here to check out Influenster's full study, and don't forget to get your cookies!