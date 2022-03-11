Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official

By Yashira C.

March 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have finally made their relationship Instagram official!

Today (March 11) Kim posted her boyfriend, Davidson, on her Instagram for the first time. Kim posted a series of photos donning a sparkling silver look and included two photos of her and Davidson together. The first shows them on the floor about to kiss, while the other is a smiling selfie taken by Davidson himself. The caption reads, "Whose car are we gonna take!?" in reference to the film The Town which Kim also included a screenshot of in her post.

Although the public has been aware of the relationship for a long time, the post could mean things are getting serious. The timing of the post seems to be purposeful, as it comes just one week after Kim was declared legally single from Kanye West.

Davidson made a comeback to Instagram briefly, but it was quickly deleted. Davidson has a new comedy series based on his life in the works, in which he will star as a fictional version of himself. He will be co-writing the series which is tentatively titled Bupkis. Kim also is making a return to the screen soon with The Kardashians on Hulu, of which Davidson can be expected to make a cameo.

See the photos of the couple below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.