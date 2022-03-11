Kodak Black Teases His Next Album Title
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2022
Kodak Black isn't slowing down any time soon. The Pompano Beach, Fla. native just dropped his latest album Back For Everything just two weeks ago, but he's already preparing his next LP and he's got major plans for it.
On Thursday, March 10, Yak went live on Instagram and ended up revealing the general direction for his next project Kutthroat Bill. The 24-year-old plans to invite all the artists who had previously supported his music to come through and contribute to his upcoming album. During the live, Kodak mentioned a few big names that he wants to have on the album.
Kodak recognized numerous rappers who have supported him like Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and Lil Durk. He also mentioned other rising stars like Detroit's Babyface Ray, DDG, Rylo Rodriguez and 22Gz, who Kodak believes is the current "king of New York." The "Super Gremlin" spitta also gave fans an update on his upcoming collaboration with Ed Sheeran. After he previously spoke about working with Sheeran on The Breakfast Club, Yak says he wants to include the song on the deluxe version of Back For Everything.
“I might go ahead and throw the Ed Sheeran out early, like don’t even hold onto that,” Kodak said. “Gon’ ahead and throw him out there on the deluxe.”
There's no need for Kodak to rush the process. The lead single off Back For Everything, "Super Gremlin" is currently sitting at the top of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart after dethroning WizKid and Tems' "Essence." His upcoming album Kutthroat Bill is expected to drop later this year.