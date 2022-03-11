Kodak Black Teases His Next Album Title

Kodak Black isn't slowing down any time soon. The Pompano Beach, Fla. native just dropped his latest album Back For Everything just two weeks ago, but he's already preparing his next LP and he's got major plans for it.

On Thursday, March 10, Yak went live on Instagram and ended up revealing the general direction for his next project Kutthroat Bill. The 24-year-old plans to invite all the artists who had previously supported his music to come through and contribute to his upcoming album. During the live, Kodak mentioned a few big names that he wants to have on the album.