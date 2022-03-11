Mystery Of Phoenix Lights Still Unsolved 25 Years Later

Sunday, March 13th marks the 25th anniversary of the sighting of the Phoenix Lights. But, the whole phenomenon is still a mystery.

Thousands of residents spotted the v-shaped lights in the sky over Arizona as well as in Nevada, California, and New Mexico, reported ABC 15.

Many claim that the lights were caused by military flares. Other say it's still a mystery.

Dr. Lynne Kitei, founder of the Phoenix Lights Network, spotted the lights for herself on more than one occasion. she's written books about the experience and even produced a documentary.

Dr. Kitei told ABC 15:

"Even though we may not have the technology yet, to define what these things are, it doesn't mean they're not real. It's important we get this out in the open. That's one of the reasons I came forward. Enough already with the ridicule, laughing, and the snickering. And the discrediting. Something is going on that is real...so we have to get this out in the open and address it, accept it and study it so we can find out not only who is driving these things but move forward in our own evolution."

If you wanna get in on the 25th anniversary celebration, the Harkins Theater at Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road is hosting a special 25th-anniversary event on Sunday March 20th. The theater will be screening the award-winning documentary "Phoenix Lights." Click here for more info.