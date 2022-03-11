This Is Kentucky's Best Hot Chocolate

You don't need cold weather to enjoy a good cup of steamy hot chocolate. The delicious flavors can be enjoyed any time of year.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cup of hot chocolate. The website states, "Here are the best coffee shops, chocolatiers, and restaurants that serve the delicious drink in unique ways, because you deserve a nice treat." To compile the list, the website "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on their own dining around the country."

According to the website, the best hot chocolate in all of Kentucky comes from Proof on Main in Louisville. The charming eatery serves up some seriously delicious creations, including a beautiful cup of hot cocoa. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets this place above the rest:

"Located in the 21c Museum Hotel, this spot serves a signature drink of mixed dark and milk chocolate with star anise, cayenne, and cinnamon, along with heavy cream for a decidedly decadent experience."

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best cup of hot chocolate.