This Is Nevada's Best Chicken Parm

There isn't a comfort food quite like chicken parm. Breaded chicken on a bed of pasta with a delicious sauce? Yes, please.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken parm. The website says, "From classic chicken parm options that are made with fresh, simple ingredients, to other reimaginings of the traditional dish (we're talking mushrooms, spinach, and maybe even a classic Mornay sauce) that will have you raving for days, these are the best-tasting chicken parm entrees available in all 50 states."

According to the website, the best chicken parm in all of Nevada comes from Buddy V's Ristorante in Las Vegas. The eatery has many reasons why it's better than the rest. Eat this, Not That! explains:

"As it turns out, Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro doesn't know just a thing or two about cakes, but he knows a lot about Italian cooking also. Buddy V's Ristorante in Las Vegas offers a long menu of innovative Italian dishes, such as porcini mashed potatoes, Buddy's Caprese, and macaroni and cheese carbonara. A fan favorite, however, is their oven-baked chicken parm which is made using two types of cheeses—provolone and mozzarella."

