This Is Nevada's Best Hot Chocolate

You don't need cold weather to enjoy a good cup of steamy hot chocolate. The delicious flavors can be enjoyed any time of year.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cup of hot chocolate. The website states, "Here are the best coffee shops, chocolatiers, and restaurants that serve the delicious drink in unique ways, because you deserve a nice treat." To compile the list, the website "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on their own dining around the country."

According to the website, the best hot chocolate in all of Nevada comes from Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in Las Vegas. The charming chocolate shop serves up some seriously delicious sweets, including a beautiful cup of hot cocoa. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets this place above the rest:

"The favorite chocolate shop features several different types of hot cocoa, including sea salt caramel hot cocoa, topped with a Ghirardelli chocolate square. You can also get traditional style with whipped cream, if that's more your thing."

