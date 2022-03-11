This Is Oklahoma's Best Chicken Parm

There isn't a comfort food quite like chicken parm. Breaded chicken on a bed of pasta with a delicious sauce? Yes, please.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken parm. The website says, "From classic chicken parm options that are made with fresh, simple ingredients, to other reimaginings of the traditional dish (we're talking mushrooms, spinach, and maybe even a classic Mornay sauce) that will have you raving for days, these are the best-tasting chicken parm entrees available in all 50 states."

According to the website, the best chicken parm in all of Oklahoma comes from Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City. The eatery has many reasons why it's better than the rest. Eat this, Not That! explains:

"Family recipes, such as the one for chicken parm, have been passed down generations and truly take centerstage at Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City."

