This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Alabama
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2022
A Birmingham restaurant with multiple other locations is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Alabama.
LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama.
"A favourite for brunch, you'll find Five Bar across three locations in Alabama, plus one in Athens, Georgia," Love Food wrote. "Fluffy beignets, a breakfast cheeseburger and signature Bloody Marys are just some of the reasons why diners love this brunch spot – but the chicken 'n' waffles is the standout dish. Fresh chicken thigh and drumstick are covered in the joint's famous batter and fried to perfection, before they're served with honey and walnut waffles, whipped butter and maple syrup."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Five Bar (Birmingham; multiple locations)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Prep & Pastry (Tucson and Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- The Root Cafe (Little Rock)
- California- Sqirl (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Snooze (Denver; multiple locations)
- Connecticut- Harborview (Bridgeport)
- Delaware- Angelo's Luncheonette (Wilmington)
- Florida- Honey Uninhibited (Miami)
- Georgia- Home grown GA (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Leonard's Bakery (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Goldy's Breakfast Bistro (Boise)
- Illinois- Tre Kronor (Chicago)
- Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- St. Kilda (Des Moines)
- Kansas- WheatFields Bakery (Lawrence)
- Kentucky- Gralehaus (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Commander's Palace (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddleford)
- Maryland- Woodberry Kitchen (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Maison Villatte (Falmouth)
- Michigan- Dime Store (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Hell's Kitchen (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast (Oxford)
- Missouri- Rooster (St. Louis)
- Montana- Echo Lake Cafe (Bigfork)
- Nebraska- Saddle Creek Breakfast Club (Omaha)
- Nevada- AmeriBrunch Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor (Sugar Hill)
- New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Frontier (Albuquerque)
- New York- Buvette (New York City)
- North Carolina- Sunny Point Café (Asheville)
- North Dakota- BernBaum's (Fargo)
- Ohio- Fox in the Snow (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Neighborhood Jam (Various locations)
- Oregon- Screen Door (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Café La Maude (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Nick's on Broadway (Providence)
- South Carolina- Millers All Day (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Biscuit Love (Nashville)
- Texas- Maple Leaf Diner (Dallas)
- Utah- Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Sugar and Spice (Mendon)
- Virginia- The Little Grill Collective (Harrisonburg)
- Washington- Camber Flagship Cafe (Bellingham)
- West Virginia- Omelet Shoppe (Beckley; various locations)
- Wisconsin- Brunch (Milwaukee and Brookfield)
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery (Jackson and Wilson)