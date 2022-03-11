This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant with multiple other locations is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Alabama.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama.

"A favourite for brunch, you'll find Five Bar across three locations in Alabama, plus one in Athens, Georgia," Love Food wrote. "Fluffy beignets, a breakfast cheeseburger and signature Bloody Marys are just some of the reasons why diners love this brunch spot – but the chicken 'n' waffles is the standout dish. Fresh chicken thigh and drumstick are covered in the joint's famous batter and fried to perfection, before they're served with honey and walnut waffles, whipped butter and maple syrup."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: