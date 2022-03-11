This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Connecticut

A Bridgeport restaurant with multiple other locations is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Connecticut.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Harborview as the top choice for Connecticut.

"A part of the Bridgeport community for decades, Harborview is a classic American diner with a family feel that focuses on excellent breakfast sandwiches and wraps, omelettes, and pancake platters," Love Food wrote. "Customers praise the almond croissants and other baked goods, as well as the French toast. For a slice of nostalgia, though, go for the homemade build-your-own waffles – they'll taste just like the ones your mum used to make."

