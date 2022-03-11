This Restaurant Has The Best Soul Food In North Carolina

Is there anything better than full plate of delicious soul food?

The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but plenty of locales around the U.S. specialize in the comforting meals. LoveFood searched the country to find the best soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Charlotte took the top spot for North Carolina.

According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around since the 1960s when it was was used to describe African-American culture:

"Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best soul food in the state?

Nana Morrison's Soul Food

According to the restaurant's website, Nana Morrison's knows that "when there's good food on the table, families come together." Nana Morrison's is located at 2908 Oaklake Boulevard, Suite 106, in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about North Carolina's best soul food:

"When the Morrison family moved to Charlotte, they couldn't find soul food, so set up Nana Morrison's Soul Food to fill the gap. Customers comment on how well-seasoned and crunchy the skin is on the fried chicken. They also compliment the sweet yams, moist cornbread, collard greens and man 'n' cheese."

Check out the list here to see the best soul food in each state.