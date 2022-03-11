'We Are Heartbroken': Iconic Nashville Record Shop Closing Its Doors
By Sarah Tate
March 11, 2022
An iconic record shop in Nashville is closing its doors after more than half a century in business.
The Ernest Tubb Record Shop, located on Lower Broadway across from Tootsies Orchid Lounge, announced on Friday (March 11) that it is closing its doors this spring after 70 years of service in Music City, per FOX 17. The shop made the announcement in a statement on its Facebook page.
"It's with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — the building and business — will be sold," the statement read. "Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it's now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate."
The post was signed by Honky Tonk Circus, LLC and the David McCormick Company, Inch, who own the building where the famed shop has sat for seven decades.
"We are heartbroken that the store, which has existed in its current location in the heart of lower Broadway since 1951, will close this Spring. Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music."
Ernest Tubb Record Shop is located at 417 Broadway.