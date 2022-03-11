'We Are Heartbroken': Iconic Nashville Record Shop Closing Its Doors

An iconic record shop in Nashville is closing its doors after more than half a century in business.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop, located on Lower Broadway across from Tootsies Orchid Lounge, announced on Friday (March 11) that it is closing its doors this spring after 70 years of service in Music City, per FOX 17. The shop made the announcement in a statement on its Facebook page.

"It's with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — the building and business — will be sold," the statement read. "Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it's now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate."