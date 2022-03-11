Where To Get Arizona's Best Sandwich

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

So which place in Arizona has the best sandwich?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sandwiches. To compile the list, the website used a study from Yelp that listed the best sandwiches in the United States.

According to the list, the best sandwich in Arizona is The Cuban at Worth Takeaway in Mesa. This sandwich shop partners with locals to provide the highest quality ingredients for customers.

This sandwich shop has tons of different kinds of sandwiches, including buffalo chicken sandwiches, clubs, french dips, grilled cheeses, and even veggie sandwiches. Click here to see the menu.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"If you're looking for a sandwich place in Arizona, look no further than the city of Mesa, home of Worth Takeaway. Just how tasty are these sandwiches? One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Best sandwich ever? I think yes. I've had their Cuban, crispy chicken, and veggie, and all were outstanding." We're sold."

