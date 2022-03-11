Why The Indianapolis Colts Traded Carson Wentz

By Dani Medina

March 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Quarterback Carson Wentz was traded earlier this week to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. His exit, however, was in the works for a while, according to a report from The Athletic.

Sources within the Colts organization told The Athletic they were frustrated with Wentz's lack of leadership, felt he was difficult to coach and has a "reckless style of play." According to the report, "some inside the Indianapolis Colts' West 56th Street facility were finished with the Carson Wentz experiment long before the team's late-season collapse." Wentz's poor performance in consecutive losses against the Las Vegas Raiders (23-20) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (26-11) were the icing on the cake.

Colts head coach Frank Reich — who originally pushed for Wentz's move to Indianapolis since he was previously Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles — apologized to Colts owner Jim Irsay at the end of the 2021 season, according to the report. Wentz also reportedly reached out to Irsay when he sensed tension in the air about his performance.

Wentz's trade to the Washington Commanders marks his second trade in a little over a year. According to ESPN, the Washington Commanders are set to pay Wentz the full $28 million for the 2022 season, including a $5 million roster bonus. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw 27 touchdown passes and met his career low in interceptions (7) last season with the Colts (9-8).

