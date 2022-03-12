Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Favorite Spots To Visit In Houston

Visiting Houston? Looking for something new to do in town? Fear not, Megan Thee Stallion has you covered.

On an appearance on Dua Lipa's podcast, "At Your Service," the "Body" rapper shared her go-to places to visit in Houston. Dua, who has an upcoming "The Future Nostalgia Tour" stop in the Space City on Saturday (March 12), asked Megan for some recommendations.

"I know how proud you are of your Houston roots and I would love to have the ultimate Houston list. Obviously, it's one of the stops on my tour so I need that list. I've got places to see and for all the listeners that maybe haven't been to Houston or are about to go to Houston, we would love to know what are Megan Thee Stallion's ultimate places to go and see in Houston," she said.

Megan was born in San Antonio, but moved to Houston with her mother immediately after she was born. She was raised in the South Park area of Houston before she moved to Pearland. She went to Pearland High School.

Here's a look at some of Megan Thee Stallion's favorite Houston spots:

The Galleria

The Galleria is an upscale shopping mall located in the Uptown District in Houston at 5085 Westheimer Road. "Just because I know you're probably gonna wanna shop," Megan Thee Stallion said. This mall has high-end stores like Balenciaga, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, plus some familiar favorites like Adidas, Lulu Lemon, Macy's and Victoria's Secret.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Located at The Galleria, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a Houston-based family-owned chain with more than 90 locations in seven states. "That's just something you gotta go to when you go to Houston," Megan Thee Stallion said.

Timmy Chan's

Timmy Chan's is a counter-serve restaurant that serves American-Chinese food and is home to Houston's first Chinese-food drive-thru. There are several locations throughout Houston for you to try. "(It's) something I like to eat in my neighborhood on my side of town," Megan Thee Stallion said.

Area 29

Simply put, "It be lit," Megan Thee Stallion said. Area 29 is one of the many clubs in Houston that Megan Thee Stallion recommends you visit. It's located at 9301 Bissonnet St. #150. "It doesn't matter what club you go to in Houston, you just have to go to the club, because the clubs are ever-changing," she said.

Hopefully these suggestions will have you feeling like a Houston local. "I'm gonna go to Houston and act like a real local," Dua Lipa joked. "With my accent, I'll fit right in!"

You can listen to the full "At Your Service" podcast episode with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion below: