Pixar's latest movie Turning Red is an early aughts nostalgia fest, complete with a fictional boy band called 4*Town that protagonist Meilin “Mei” Lee and her friends are absolutely obsessed with. Their sound is reminiscent of the stars of that time like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, and fans might be surprised to know that the songs were written by Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS (who also voices one of the group's members, Jesse).

"Have fun watching Turning Red today!! Couldn’t love this movie more, so thankful to have been a part of it!" FINNEAS tweeted when the movie premiered on Disney+ Friday (March 11), sharing the video for 4*Town's hit "Nobody Like U." In addition to that song, the sibling duo also penned two more boy band bangers: "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."

“When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas – back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYs – we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” Lindsey Collins, Turning Red's producer, said in a statement. “We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boyband, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”

Listen to all three 4*Town songs below and stream Turning Red on Disney+.