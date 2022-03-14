Coi Leray Confirms Nicki Minaj Collaboration Following Benzino Leak
By Tony M. Centeno
March 14, 2022
A few weeks ago, Coi Leray's pops, Benzino, took to social media to apologize for spoiling the surprise behind Coi's upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Now, shortly after both artists denied the record's existence, Leray has formally announced that their song is dropping soon.
On Monday, March 14, Leray took to Instagram to announce her new song with Nicki Minaj called "Blick Blick." In the photo she posted, Leray is posted up with her back against Minaj as they hold up what appear to be colorful, customized weapons.
"TRENDSETTERS LOADING…..🌎🆑🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈💫💫🆑💖💖💖 My new single “Blick Blick” w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj 👑 drops this FRIDAY 3/18," Leray wrote in her caption.
Like we mentioned up top, the announcement arrived just a couple weeks after Minaj herself said that she didn't have "a collab coming with anyone." The Queen rapper made the comment in an Instagram Story shortly after Benzino mentioned Leray's collaboration with Nicki during a Clubhouse conversation. After her dad let the cat out of the bag, Leray addressed Benzino in her own rant on Instagram Live.
“It’s my turn, Daddy," Leray said. “I’mma need you to sit the fuck down, grab you some popcorn, enjoy the show, and clap for me when it’s time to clap for me. Alright, Daddy? Don’t worry. I told him this before I hopped online.”
“I love him to death but he just pissed me off,” Leray added.
Now that the drama is behind them, Coi Leray, who's also been nominated for Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, is set to drop her song "Blick Blick" featuring Nicki Minaj this Friday.