Coi Leray Confirms Nicki Minaj Collaboration Following Benzino Leak

A few weeks ago, Coi Leray's pops, Benzino, took to social media to apologize for spoiling the surprise behind Coi's upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Now, shortly after both artists denied the record's existence, Leray has formally announced that their song is dropping soon.

On Monday, March 14, Leray took to Instagram to announce her new song with Nicki Minaj called "Blick Blick." In the photo she posted, Leray is posted up with her back against Minaj as they hold up what appear to be colorful, customized weapons.

"TRENDSETTERS LOADING…..🌎🆑🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈💫💫🆑💖💖💖 My new single “Blick Blick” w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj 👑 drops this FRIDAY 3/18," Leray wrote in her caption.