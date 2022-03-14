Justin Bieber 'Can Barely Sleep' After Wife Hailey's Medical Scare

Justin Bieber is "very worried" after his wife Hailey's recent medical scare.

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized on Thursday (March 10) after experiencing "stroke-like" symptoms, which she later revealed were caused by a small blood clot in her brain. Fortunately she has since been released and is resting at home, however a source told People that since the ordeal, the "Peaches" singer can hardly sleep.

"Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them," the source said, adding, "Justin is still very worried. He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests."

On Saturday, the 25-year-old model gave an update on her condition in an Instagram Story, thanking fans for their support during the scary time.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body has passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

She continued, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home how and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."