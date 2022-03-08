Justin Bieber Makes Hailey Bieber 'Blush' With Song Dedication During Show

Hailey Bieber got a special shout-out from her superstar husband during one of his concerts this week. And it's a moment you'll definitely swoon over.

Justin Bieber paused mid-concert during his show in Los Angeles on Monday (March 7) at the Crypto.com Arena to dedicate a song to his wife, according to Us Weekly. Before he started to sing "Anyone," he addressed Hailey, who was in the crowd somewhere:

"She's out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She's probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let's do the damn thing," he said in a clip that went viral on Twitter.