Hailey Bieber Hospitalized With Brain Condition

By Dani Medina

March 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized earlier this week due to a "medical emergency," according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old model was admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, a few days ago for a brain condition that might be COVID-related according to doctors, a source told TMZ. She has since been released and is now doing OK.

The brain condition affected the way she moved and the symptoms are most common for people of older age. Doctors ran multiple tests and looked to see if any of the symptoms are COVID-related. Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 last month, forcing him to postpone his Las Vegas tour date.

Doctors are still trying to figure out what caused the brain issues, TMZ reported.

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber was in attendance at her husband's Los Angeles tour stop, where he dedicated "Anyone" to her. "She's out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She's probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let's do the damn thing," Justin Bieber said in a clip that went viral on Twitter.

Justin Bieber
