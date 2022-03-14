Lil Baby Teases New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
March 14, 2022
Lil Baby has been busy lately. After shutting down the stage with DJ Khaled at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland last month, the Georgia native is ready to release new music.
On Monday, March 14, Baby hit up his Twitter timeline to prepare his fans for new music. In a series of tweets, the "On Me" rapper hinted that he's gearing up to release something new by the time summer roles around. He also announces that he's planning on dropping new videos soon.
"It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer 😤😤," Lil Baby tweeted. "My turn again 🔥🔥. drop a video every few weeks until 🤯🤯"
It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer 😤😤— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 14, 2022
My turn again 🔥🔥— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 14, 2022
drop a video every few weeks until 🤯🤯— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 14, 2022
Baby hasn't released any solo work since he came through with "The Bigger Picture" last year. Since then, he's teamed up with a slew of artists like Kirk Franklin, Lil Durk, and Joyner Lucas for high-profile records that have ignited airwaves and playlists around the country. In 2022, Baby continued to drop collaborations with the likes of Bandopop, Hylan Starr and Nicki Minaj. Baby and Nicki recently connected for "Bussin'" and "Do We Have A Problem?" He also hopped on Gunna's DS4ever album.
While he prepares his next release, Lil Baby is also focused on other business ventures. Last month, the rapper joined JAY-Z, Meek Mill and others to acquire lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness. Baby, Meek and Hov joined forces with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Maverick Carter, the D'Amelio Family and others to buy the revered jersey and sports memorabilia seller to help uplift the brand.
So far there's no confirmation on when Baby will drop his new music. However, based on his announcement, we'll most likely get an update real soo.