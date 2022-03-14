Lil Baby Teases New Music

Lil Baby has been busy lately. After shutting down the stage with DJ Khaled at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland last month, the Georgia native is ready to release new music.

On Monday, March 14, Baby hit up his Twitter timeline to prepare his fans for new music. In a series of tweets, the "On Me" rapper hinted that he's gearing up to release something new by the time summer roles around. He also announces that he's planning on dropping new videos soon.

"It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer 😤😤," Lil Baby tweeted. "My turn again 🔥🔥. drop a video every few weeks until 🤯🤯"