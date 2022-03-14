Nashville Comedy Show Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat

A comedy show in Nashville was evacuated over the weekend after receiving a bomb threat.

Comedian Katt Williams was nearly through his set at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday (March 12) when he abruptly ended the show early, per FOX 17. He was escorted off the stage by security, confusing fans in attendance who were unaware of the threat. The audience left the building shortly after.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a threat originating from out of state was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Nothing was found during a sweep of the venue, and the scene was declared to be cleared.

"On the evening of March 12, comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat," the general manager of the venue said in a statement. "Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury. The building was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident."

According to Monroe Williams and Ericka Mercer, who attended Saturday night's show, the end of the set happened fast, the news outlet reports. The couple were sitting near Shaquille O'Neil when his security escorted him out, and Katt Williams was taken off the stage not long after.

"Then about three minutes later, because Katt William was still performing, the security come on stage says something to Katt," said Williams. "He drops the mic and just walks off the stage."

According to Williams, the audience was told to evacuate the building immediately but weren't given a reason. In hindsight, the couple believed it was the right choice.

"I think [the situation] would have been way, way worse if they would have announced it," said Williams.