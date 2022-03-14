PHOTOS: Cows On The Loose Near Wilsonville After Tractor-Trailer Tips Over

By Zuri Anderson

March 14, 2022

Herd of Cows looking down, directly at the Camera.
Photo: Getty Images

Some lanes on Interstate 5 were shut down in Oregon after a tractor-trailer fell over on the road and released dozens of cows.

The strange incident happened Sunday afternoon (March 13) after a livestock trailer tipped over near the I-5 exit ramp heading toward Wilsonville, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Officials say 31 cows were let loose onto the roads following the incident, forcing officials to shut down both lanes of the interstate as they deal with them.

"Crews continue to herd cattle toward the I5 exit 283 off ramp where they will load into another trailer and traffic will start moving again," according to first responders. "The driver did not require medical transport."

They were able to load all the roaming cattle onto another trailer and clear the interstate later that evening, a quote-tweet reads.

TVF&R also shared photos of the madness happening, including a crowd of cows roaming around. Another picture shows crews surrounding another cow on the road.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time something like this has happened in the U.S. Earlier this year, nearly 100 cows were on the loose on an interstate in Oklahoma. A doorbell camera caught dozens of cows roaming in a Georgia neighborhood.

