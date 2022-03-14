This Is The Best Irish Pub In Indiana

Pass the Guinness and corned beef hash — it's time to hit an Irish pub!

Although St. Patrick's Day right around the corner (Thursday, March 17), you can celebrate at an Irish pub 365 days a year! But which one is the best? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Irish pubs in your state. Here's how they did it:

The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night. A tall order, yes, but we've applied these standards to our exhaustive search for the best Irish pub in every state. We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite Irish pub in every state.

In Indiana, the best Irish pub is Nine Irish Brothers in Indianapolis. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about this restaurant:

A pub that's well worth a visit, Nine Irish has been named by Guinness (twice!) as the best pour in the states. With a menu filled with Irish classics like soda bread, smoked salmon, and an Irish breakfast served all day, you'll be raising your glass to say slánte!

Nine Irish Brothers is located at 575 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis.

To see the full list of the best Irish pubs in every state, click here.