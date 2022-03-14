This Is The Best Irish Pub In Utah

Pass the Guinness and corned beef hash — it's time to hit an Irish pub!

Although St. Patrick's Day right around the corner (Thursday, March 17), you can celebrate at an Irish pub 365 days a year! But which one is the best? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Irish pubs in your state. Here's how they did it:

The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night. A tall order, yes, but we've applied these standards to our exhaustive search for the best Irish pub in every state. We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite Irish pub in every state.

In Utah, the best Irish pub is Piper Down Pub in Salt Lake City. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about this restaurant:

Promising a "true old-world experience" the Piper is counting down to St. Pat's every day of the year, with a diverse menu of pub grub, import drafts, cocktails, and live music.

Piper Down Pub is located at 1492 S State St. in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best Irish pubs in every state, click here.