This Is The Best Sandwich In Alabama

A Cottage Hill restaurant is being credited as having the best sandwich in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best sandwich in every state, which included the Pulled Pork Sandwich at Meat Boss as the top choice for Alabama.

"A barbecue sandwich is still a sandwich, and this Atlanta BBQ joint will hit the spot. Don't forget a side of baked beans," Eat This, Not That's Cheyenne Buckingham wrote.

