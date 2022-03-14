This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Bellevue

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in Washington state, so where can you find the best one in Bellevue? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

Civility & Unrest!

Located at 10455 NE 5th Pl, people enjoy this speakeasy-style bar for its great service, nice vibes, and delicious mixed drinks.