This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Bellevue
By Zuri Anderson
March 14, 2022
Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.
There are so many cool places to grab a drink in Washington state, so where can you find the best one in Bellevue? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...
Located at 10455 NE 5th Pl, people enjoy this speakeasy-style bar for its great service, nice vibes, and delicious mixed drinks.
Yelp reviewer Vivien L. described her experience at Civility:
"Amazing craft cocktails and out of this world service! We sat at the bar and watched our bartender make each drink with love. They have several varieties of pisco (which can be hard to find!) and had wonderful sours. The espresso martini is also to die for! Will be back, thank you Civility & Unrest!"
Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in the Bellevue area, according to Yelp:
- Civility & Unrest
- AC Lounge
- Living Room Bar
- Castilla Restaurant and Tapas Bar
- Bake’s Place Bar & Bistro
- The Pumphouse Bar & Grill
- Lounge by Topgolf
- Central Bar + Restaurant
- Mox Boarding House
- Whiskey by John Howie
You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.