This Restaurant Has The Best Pie In Tennessee

When you think of a truly versatile dessert, it's hard not to think of pie. Whether you prefer fruity, savory, or a chocolate-lover's dream, there's a perfect slice for everyone. You could even say the number of pie options is infinite.

Eat This, Not That! used Yelp rankings and reviews to compile a list of the best pie in each state, from small-town bakeries to fan-favorite restaurants in big cities. According to the site:

"Is there anything more American than a slice of pie? Whether you like a classic apple pie or a rich chocolate variety, there's a pie flavor out there for everyone. And there are plenty of places to pick up the treat, too, including diners and even places like McDonald's."

So which restaurant has the best pie in all of Tennessee?

Arnold's Country Kitchen

Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville may be known for its Southern cafeteria-style dishes, but you shouldn't miss out on the pie during your next visit. According to the list, the Chocolate Pie with Meringue takes the cake (or pie...) as the best slice in in Tennessee.

Arnold's Country Kitchen is located at 605 8th Avenue South in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"'Try the chocolate pie! It was quick, fast and fantastic,' Lacey B. wrote on Yelp. There are plenty of rave reviews for the restaurant's main course foods, too."

Check out the list here to see the best pie in each state.