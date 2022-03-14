This Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ In Texas

As you dust off your grills to get ready for summer, grab a BBQ platter at a restaurant instead!

But which restaurant?! Lucky for you, Southern Living has compiled a list of the best barbecue joints in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Southern Living readers love their barbecue, and they hold strong opinions about which joint serves the best in each state. Their picks this year are a mix of old-school classics and relatively new arrivals, and the 2022 lineup changed a bit from past years' surveys. Five of the restaurants selected are at least a half-century old (with two dating back to the 1920s), but there are plenty that were founded in the 21st century too.

In Texas, you can find the best BBQ at Franklin Barbecue in Austin. Here's what the magazine had to say about the restaurant:

After serving only takeout for about a year and a half, Franklin Barbecue reopened for indoor dining in November, and the infamous line of hungry fans was longer than ever. People are queuing up for flawlessly smoked brisket; tender pork ribs; and rich, meaty sausage with the perfect snap to the casing. The unmatched quality of Aaron Franklin's slow-smoked meats has made him a genuine barbecue celebrity.

Franklin Barbecue is located at 900 East 11th in Austin.

To see the full list of the best BBQ joints, click here.