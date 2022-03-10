This Is The Best Steakhouse In Texas

How do you like your steak?

We'll give you some time to decide while you figure out where you'll be dining next. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best steakhouses in every state — and this list does not disappoint! The food and lifestyle site said they based the list off publications and reviews. Here's what else they had to say about the list:

For all the meat-eaters out there, the pinnacle of a delicious dinner is a juicy steak. Perfectly pan-seared, seasoned, and tender, steak satisfies the most carnivorous of appetites. Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews.

In Texas, the best steakhouse is Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Dallas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

Pappas pays such attention to their steak that they can't help but be our favorite Texas steakhouse. The beef is corn-fed and dry-aged, cut by one of the two full-time butchers in the restaurant.

Pappas Bros. is located at 10477 Lombardy Lane in Dallas.

