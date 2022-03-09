This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Texas

Remember when every fast food restaurant was joining in on the Chicken Sandwich War? That battle has crossed over into some of your favorite local restaurants.

If you're looking to find the best chicken sandwich your state has to offer, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state. Here's how they did it:

We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories (on Yelp) with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "chicken sandwich."

In Texas, you can find the best chicken sandwich at Las Abuelas in Austin. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about this restaurant:

Las Abuelas lives up to its name—this homestyle restaurant serves up food that is as comforting as the food your grandmother might make. Their exciting takes on Mexican-American fusion cuisine leaves you speechless in the best way possible, and their "Original Sandwich" takes the cake. This sandwich consists of a big piece of fried white meat chicken between two buns. The fun doesn't stop there, as the sandwich is then customizable, with toppings that include a range from cabbage and avocado to fried egg and hot sauce. For the best fried chicken sandwich in all of Texas, this is your one-stop shop.

Las Abuelas is located at 11444 Menchaca Road in Austin.

To read the full list of the best chicken sandwiches in every state, click here.