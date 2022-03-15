Amanda Bynes Reveals A Director Once Said She Looked Like A 'Monster'

By Sarah Tate

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Bynes be may one of the biggest former child actors, but even she faced criticism on set.

On Monday (March 14), the Easy A actress opened up on her new Instagram account about feeling insecure in her appearance, preferring to post photos and videos that she takes herself, per E! News.

"The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun," she wrote, sharing a short video of her looking into the camera. "The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face."

Bynes then added an anecdote about a harsh comment she once received from a director on set, though she didn't reveal the name of the film.

"I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster."

The Amanda Show alum also recently spoke out for the first time since filing to end her nearly nine-year conservatorship last month.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she said in another Instagram video. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

On February 23, Bynes filed a petition at Ventura County Superior Court in California to end the conservatorship she has been under for nearly nine years, as first reported by Page Six. She was placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 and her mother, Lynn, was granted control of her affairs.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her attorney David A. Esquibias said in a statement following news of the petition. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.