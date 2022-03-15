Amanda Bynes Reveals A Director Once Said She Looked Like A 'Monster'
By Sarah Tate
March 15, 2022
Amanda Bynes be may one of the biggest former child actors, but even she faced criticism on set.
On Monday (March 14), the Easy A actress opened up on her new Instagram account about feeling insecure in her appearance, preferring to post photos and videos that she takes herself, per E! News.
"The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun," she wrote, sharing a short video of her looking into the camera. "The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face."
Bynes then added an anecdote about a harsh comment she once received from a director on set, though she didn't reveal the name of the film.
"I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster."
The Amanda Show alum also recently spoke out for the first time since filing to end her nearly nine-year conservatorship last month.
"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she said in another Instagram video. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."
On February 23, Bynes filed a petition at Ventura County Superior Court in California to end the conservatorship she has been under for nearly nine years, as first reported by Page Six. She was placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 and her mother, Lynn, was granted control of her affairs.
"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her attorney David A. Esquibias said in a statement following news of the petition. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."