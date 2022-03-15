Amanda Bynes Reveals A Director Once Said She Looked Like A 'Monster'

Amanda Bynes be may one of the biggest former child actors, but even she faced criticism on set.

On Monday (March 14), the Easy A actress opened up on her new Instagram account about feeling insecure in her appearance, preferring to post photos and videos that she takes herself, per E! News.

"The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun," she wrote, sharing a short video of her looking into the camera. "The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face."

Bynes then added an anecdote about a harsh comment she once received from a director on set, though she didn't reveal the name of the film.

"I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster."