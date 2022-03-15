Dua Lipa Spotted At Houston Dive Bar Before Concert
By Dani Medina
March 15, 2022
Who doesn't love a good dive bar? Dua Lipa sure does!
Before her Toyota Center tour stop over the weekend, she made a different kind of stop — to party, of course. As seen in Dua's photos on Instagram, she was at Poison Girl, a cocktail bar in Montrose. The "Levitating" singer captioned these vibey photographs of her draped over a pinball machine and in a photobooth, "has a special affinity for a dive bar."
According to the Houston Chronicle, Poison Girl is a well-known locals bar that specializes in whiskey and craft cocktails. The bar later reposted Dua's photo.
Wearing the same trippy outfit, Dua visited Rothko Chapel in Montrose, a non-denominational chapel in Houston dubbed "an oasis for reflection." According to Rothko Chapel's Instagram post, they thanked Dua "for visiting the Chapel yesterday to meditate and contemplate. We hope that your visit left you feeling restored before your concert this weekend in Houston."
Dua performed at the Toyota Center on March 12 and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 13. Next up on her "Future Nostalgia Tour" are Denver (March 15), Tulsa (March 17) and Phoenix (March 22).
