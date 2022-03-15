Dua Lipa Spotted At Houston Dive Bar Before Concert

Who doesn't love a good dive bar? Dua Lipa sure does!

Before her Toyota Center tour stop over the weekend, she made a different kind of stop — to party, of course. As seen in Dua's photos on Instagram, she was at Poison Girl, a cocktail bar in Montrose. The "Levitating" singer captioned these vibey photographs of her draped over a pinball machine and in a photobooth, "has a special affinity for a dive bar."

According to the Houston Chronicle, Poison Girl is a well-known locals bar that specializes in whiskey and craft cocktails. The bar later reposted Dua's photo.