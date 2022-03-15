Have You Crossed Anything Off This Texas Bucket List?
By Dani Medina
March 15, 2022
In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.
Texas has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.
Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Texas:
- Big Bend National Park
- Guadalupe Mountains
- Austin
- Terlingua
- Santa Elena Canyon
- Balanced Rock
- Hamilton Pool
- Cadillac Ranch
- El Paso
- Galveston
- Blue Lagoon
- Palo Duro Canyon
- Cattail Falls
- Enchanted Rock
- Window Trail
- Boquillas Hot Springs
- Jacob's Well
- Caddo Lake
- Big Bend Ranch
- Garner State Park
- Twin Falls
- Barton Springs
There are also bucket lists for individual Texas cities. Here's Houston:
- Art Car Museum
- Museum Park
- Rice University
- Herman Park
- Texas Shaped Pool
- The Galleria
- Alexrad Beer Garden
- Houston Dairymaids
- Galleria Water Wall
- Buffalo Bayou Skyline
- Waugh Bat Bridge
- Houston Astros game
- Houston Rockets game
- Houston Zoo
- NASA
- Karbach Brewery
- Galveston Brach
- Baps Shri Shwam
- Fannin Flowers
- St. Arnold Brewery
- Texas BBQ
- Kemah Boardwalk
Austin:
- SXSW Festival
- Texas State Capitol
- Pennybacker Bridge
- Hope Outdoor Gallery
- Museum of the Weird
- Zilker Botanical Garden
- Bullock Museum
- UT Tower
- Congress Ave. Bats
- Lone Star Riverboat Cruise
- Franklin Barbecue
- Waterloo Records
- Jacob's Well
- Hamilton Pool
- Lake Travis Zipline
- Sup Lady Bird Lake
- Barton Creek Greenbelt
- Mount Bonnell
- Austin Bouldering Project
- Whole Foods ATX Sculpture
Dallas:
- Klyde Warren Park
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Crow Collection
- Nasher Sculpture Center
- Dallas Aboretum
- Thanksgiving Square
- Presidential Library
- Highland Park Village
- 6th Floor Museum
- Dallas County Courthouse
- Holocaust Museum
- African American Museum
- Perot Museum
- Dragon Park
- Madi Museum
- White Rock Lake
- Deep Ellum Art
- Farmer's Market
- Dallas Zoo
- Reunion Tower
- Galleria
- Dealey Plaza
- Fair Park
- Meadows Museum
Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for...Posted by Courtney Luper on Monday, March 7, 2022