Have You Crossed Anything Off This Texas Bucket List?

By Dani Medina

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.

Texas has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.

Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Texas:

  • Big Bend National Park
  • Guadalupe Mountains
  • Austin
  • Terlingua
  • Santa Elena Canyon
  • Balanced Rock
  • Hamilton Pool
  • Cadillac Ranch
  • El Paso
  • Galveston
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Palo Duro Canyon
  • Cattail Falls
  • Enchanted Rock
  • Window Trail
  • Boquillas Hot Springs
  • Jacob's Well
  • Caddo Lake
  • Big Bend Ranch
  • Garner State Park
  • Twin Falls
  • Barton Springs

There are also bucket lists for individual Texas cities. Here's Houston:

  • Art Car Museum
  • Museum Park
  • Rice University
  • Herman Park
  • Texas Shaped Pool
  • The Galleria
  • Alexrad Beer Garden
  • Houston Dairymaids
  • Galleria Water Wall
  • Buffalo Bayou Skyline
  • Waugh Bat Bridge
  • Houston Astros game
  • Houston Rockets game
  • Houston Zoo
  • NASA
  • Karbach Brewery
  • Galveston Brach
  • Baps Shri Shwam
  • Fannin Flowers
  • St. Arnold Brewery
  • Texas BBQ
  • Kemah Boardwalk

Austin:

  • SXSW Festival
  • Texas State Capitol
  • Pennybacker Bridge
  • Hope Outdoor Gallery
  • Museum of the Weird
  • Zilker Botanical Garden
  • Bullock Museum
  • UT Tower
  • Congress Ave. Bats
  • Lone Star Riverboat Cruise
  • Franklin Barbecue
  • Waterloo Records
  • Jacob's Well
  • Hamilton Pool
  • Lake Travis Zipline
  • Sup Lady Bird Lake
  • Barton Creek Greenbelt
  • Mount Bonnell
  • Austin Bouldering Project
  • Whole Foods ATX Sculpture

Dallas:

  • Klyde Warren Park
  • Dallas Museum of Art
  • Crow Collection
  • Nasher Sculpture Center
  • Dallas Aboretum
  • Thanksgiving Square
  • Presidential Library
  • Highland Park Village
  • 6th Floor Museum
  • Dallas County Courthouse
  • Holocaust Museum
  • African American Museum
  • Perot Museum
  • Dragon Park
  • Madi Museum
  • White Rock Lake
  • Deep Ellum Art
  • Farmer's Market
  • Dallas Zoo
  • Reunion Tower
  • Galleria
  • Dealey Plaza
  • Fair Park
  • Meadows Museum

Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for...

Posted by Courtney Luper on Monday, March 7, 2022
