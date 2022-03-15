Have You Crossed Anything Off This Texas Bucket List?

In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.

Texas has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.

Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Texas:

Big Bend National Park

Guadalupe Mountains

Austin

Terlingua

Santa Elena Canyon

Balanced Rock

Hamilton Pool

Cadillac Ranch

El Paso

Galveston

Blue Lagoon

Palo Duro Canyon

Cattail Falls

Enchanted Rock

Window Trail

Boquillas Hot Springs

Jacob's Well

Caddo Lake

Big Bend Ranch

Garner State Park

Twin Falls

Barton Springs

There are also bucket lists for individual Texas cities. Here's Houston:

Art Car Museum

Museum Park

Rice University

Herman Park

Texas Shaped Pool

The Galleria

Alexrad Beer Garden

Houston Dairymaids

Galleria Water Wall

Buffalo Bayou Skyline

Waugh Bat Bridge

Houston Astros game

Houston Rockets game

Houston Zoo

NASA

Karbach Brewery

Galveston Brach

Baps Shri Shwam

Fannin Flowers

St. Arnold Brewery

Texas BBQ

Kemah Boardwalk

Austin:

SXSW Festival

Texas State Capitol

Pennybacker Bridge

Hope Outdoor Gallery

Museum of the Weird

Zilker Botanical Garden

Bullock Museum

UT Tower

Congress Ave. Bats

Lone Star Riverboat Cruise

Franklin Barbecue

Waterloo Records

Jacob's Well

Hamilton Pool

Lake Travis Zipline

Sup Lady Bird Lake

Barton Creek Greenbelt

Mount Bonnell

Austin Bouldering Project

Whole Foods ATX Sculpture

Dallas: