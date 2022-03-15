An invasive ant species has been found in Indiana for the first time, according to an expert from Purdue University. These ants are known to deliver a painful sting that "can be lethal," Timothy Gibb, an entomologist at Purdue University, told The Indianapolis Star. This is the first ant species in Indiana that has a stinger and venom sac.

Asian needle ants have traveled southern states including Florida and Georgia, but it was found in the Evansville area last week. This is the furthest north the Asian needle ant has traveled, Gibb said. Gibb warns the Asian needle ant is similar in appearance to the Argentine ant, but it packs a bit more of a punch.

The Asian needle ant is also different from fire ants, which prefer to live outdoors. Asian needle ants can infest homes and as well as outdoor areas. "Because it does get inside homes, it's somewhat protected from the temperature extremes that ... sometimes limit it and it also increases the probability of it moving with people, hitchhiking," Gibb said.

Despite the Asian needle ant's powerful sting, it's not harmful. It's just painful. "It can be lethal" for those who are hyper-allergic to bee or wasp stings, so keep an EpiPen handy. Gibb said, "In most cases, it's just going to hurt like crazy."