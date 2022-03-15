Latest On Aaron Rodgers' New Deal: Report

Aaron Rodgers has now reportedly signed his extension with the Green Bay Packers and new details about the contract are being revealed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are now reporting that Rodgers' new contract is a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension.

Rodgers was already signed for the 2022 NFL season prior to reaching an agreement with Green Bay last week.

"The contract is a 4-year extension, a complicated one, with two dummy years — placeholders — on the back end. It lowers his cap number and gives GB plenty of room to work," Rapoport tweeted.

"After a week of going back and forth with the #Packers, Aaron Rodgers’ complicated contract pays him $50M per year over 3 years — $150M. Plus there are two low-money option years that will be replaced," Rapoport added.