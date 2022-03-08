What Aaron Rodgers' Reported New Deal Means For DaVante Adams

The Green Bay Packers may have successfully kept both of their two best offensive players after reportedly reaching a new deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are expected to franchise tag wide receiver Davante Adams, preventing him from entering free agency, following a reported record-setting deal with Rodgers, which is reported to be cap-friendly.

"Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams," Rapoport tweeted.

CBS Sports reports Adams would be paid $18.419 million in 2022 under the fully guaranteed franchise tag, unless the Packers can reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline.