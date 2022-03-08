What Aaron Rodgers' Reported New Deal Means For DaVante Adams
By Jason Hall
March 8, 2022
The Green Bay Packers may have successfully kept both of their two best offensive players after reportedly reaching a new deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are expected to franchise tag wide receiver Davante Adams, preventing him from entering free agency, following a reported record-setting deal with Rodgers, which is reported to be cap-friendly.
"Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams," Rapoport tweeted.
CBS Sports reports Adams would be paid $18.419 million in 2022 under the fully guaranteed franchise tag, unless the Packers can reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline.
Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded a career-best 123 receptions and 1,553 yards, as well as 11 touchdowns, in 2021.
Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.
Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by former NFL punter and media personality Pat McAfee -- whose show features Rodgers as a weekly guest during the NFL season -- according to " my sources."
McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurrate... according to my sources."
"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.
On Monday (March 7), a source confirmed to ESPN that the Packers offered Rodgers a new contract that would change the NFL's quarterback market amid his looming decision on his future with the franchise.
Green Bay was set to enter the new NFL year more than $27 million over the salary cap and was expected to offer Rodgers a new deal during the offseason amid reports that he could seek other options.
The reported contract offer comes amid reports that three AFC teams were reportedly "viable possibilities" to acquire Rodgers via trade should he decide to move on from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.
A source with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Talk that Rodgers has deals lined up with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans that would fall quickly into place once a trade was reached with the Packers.
"Thus, as we understand it, the current question isn’t simply Packers vs. Not the Packers. It’s Green Bay or Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, with the final move hinging on whatever Rodgers decides to do," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers was "going back and forth" on his future with the Packers and planned to "have something for the Packers and for the entire NFL world before free agency" began on March 16.
On February 28, Rapoport confirmed the Packers and Rodgers' representation met to discuss a new deal, which would make the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP the highest-paid player in the league on a per year basis.
"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."
Rodgers' decision is expected to hinder on the Packers' other offseason moves, including whether the team is able to re-sign All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and vice versa.
"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on February 23 via NFL.com. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."
Rodgers shared a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post of several photos on February 21, which including one with the quote "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk," as part of a #MondayNightGraditude post "for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," which included several Packers teammates.
"To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys," Rodgers wrote.
"To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.
"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.
The former Super Bowl champion was once again facing an offseason in which his future with the Packers -- the only NFL franchise he's ever played for -- was in question after reportedly being "disgruntled" with the organization prior to returning last offseason.
"Everything is definitely on the table," Rodgers said during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, addressing whether he was considering retirement while weighing whether or not to return to the Packers or seek a trade out of Green Bay. "There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won't necessarily get into but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing and to go into the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first and then after that it's just conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then making a decision from there."
Rodgers and Green Bay agreed to a reworked deal this past offseason after the reigning NFL Most Valuable Palyer arrived late to training camp amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization.