Aaron Rodgers Signs Record-Setting New Deal With Packers: Report

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly staying with the Green Bay Packers as part of a record-setting new contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.

Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by former NFL punter and media personality Pat McAfee -- whose show features Rodgers as a weekly guest during the NFL season -- according to " my sources," which he later confirmed was Rodgers, himself.

McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurrate... according to my sources."

"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.