Middle Tennessee City Set To Open Its First Rooftop Bar

There may be plenty of rooftop restaurants around Nashville, but one town just outside Music City is joining the club with its first-ever rooftop bar.

Clarksville is set to open its first rooftop bar later this year thanks to Shelby's Trio. The restaurant and bar will be located on the corner of Second and College streets, across from where F&M Bank Arena will be, per WKRN.

Developer Joe Maynard believes the cool new hangout will help lead Clarksville to become a city where people can stay and enjoy each other's company rather than going to Nashville.

"Not only will it start momentum, it will keep momentum," said Maynard. "Quite honestly, we don't want people to have to go to Nashville every night to have a nice experience. We'd like them to stay here."

According to the news outlet, Shelby's Trio will be a three-venue development with more than 18,000 square feet of dining development. The Main Floor will include Joe's Garage, an American-themed restaurant with muscle cars on display, while the Second Floor will be fine dining Italian spot Trattoria Di Cat. The Third Floor will be Skyline 500 bar with a rooftop space giving patrons a 360-degree view of Downtown Clarksville.

"You'll look at it and think, 'wow, that's a pretty cool place for Clarksville," said Maynard.

He added, "We believe in downtown Clarksville, so we want to help it get back to where the community wants it to be."

Shelby's Trio is expected to open by Labor Day in September.