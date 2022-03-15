New Nashville Cafe Will 'Evolve' Throughout The Day

A new "evolving" cafe has opened in Nashville, giving patrons a variety of atmospheres to sample some of its vast menu.

Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened up The Hermitage Hotel's flagship restaurant Drusie & Darr last year, but the hotel is expanding its options with its all-day cafe The Pink Hermit, open now. According to FOX 17, the cafe will "evolve" or transform throughout the day, starting as a coffee and pastry shop in the morning before transitioning to a casual lunch spot by mid-day. The cafe will then transform again, offering craft cocktails and light dinner options in the evening.

"After the successful opening of Drusie & Darr, we are so excited to be opening our cafe at The Hermitage Hotel, The Pink Hermit," said Vongerichten. "It's the perfect accompaniment to Drusie & Darr, and between the two, the options are endless. You can have a sit-down dining experience at Drusie & Darr, stop by for lunch or after work cocktails and a light dinner at The Pink Hermit.

He continued, "Whether a Nashville local or a visitor to the city, we are so happy to be here and thrilled to be part of the culinary scene in Nashville right now."

The Pink Hermit is located inside the Hermitage Hotel at 231 6th Avenue North. Learn more here.