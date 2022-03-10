'Up To 10 NFL Teams' Monitoring Deshaun Watson Situation: Report

"Up to 10 NFL teams" are reportedly actively monitoring Deshaun Watson's legal situation with the intention of trading for the embattled quarterback, sources told Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Wilson reports the Carolina Panthers are "extremely interested" in trading for Watson, with team owner David Tepper having previously hired an investigator to look into the three-time Pro Bowl selection's legal issues.

The Seattle Seahawks have also reportedly emerged as a potential landing spot for Watson in the wake of trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Wilson reports.

The New Orleans Saints were also included among the teams monitoring Watson's situation amid uncertainty over Jameis Winston's future with the quarterback continuing to rehabilitate a torn ACL and pending unrestricted free agency, but would need to make some salary cap adjustments in order to acquire Watson.

Watson currently faces 22 active civil lawsuits accusing him of coercive and lewd sexual behavior and is set to have his first deposition at his attorney Rusty Hardin's office on Friday (March 11).

The attorney emphasized that Watson pleading the fifth is not an admission of guilt and that he would be willing to testify if needed.

“It’s a non-starter because neither I or any lawyer in the free world will allow their client to give testimony in a civil case while those same issues are being heard by a grand jury,” Hardin said in a telephone interview with Pro Football Network. “Tony Buzbee didn’t want to delay. It’s unfortunate. Deshaun will be glad to testify when I advise him to.

“This is a civil matter. That’s where we believe it should be heard. If Tony Buzbee wants to waste his time asking questions, that’s fine. Deshaun will not answer those questions. Deshaun will testify when the grand jury has completed its work.”

Watson requested a trade from the Texans prior to the allegations surfacing and later being ruled out of every game during the 2021 season for "non-injury reasons/personal matter," though never specifically being suspended or placed on any reserve list.