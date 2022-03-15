Petition Created To Save Iconic Nashville Record Shop

An iconic record shop nestled in the heart of Lower Broadway in Nashville recently announced it was closing its doors after 70 years. Now, there's hope it will stay open after all.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop has been a staple of Music City since opened in 1951. However, the store announced on March 11 that both the shop and the business were being sold.

"Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the shop and building," the shop said in a statement on its Facebook page. "That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it's now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate."

Since the announcement, many residents around the city have voiced their thoughts on losing another piece of Nashville history, including the family of the store's namesake, WKRN reports.

"Just like everybody that's lived here a long time, I've been seeing Nashville slowly change a lot over the recent years," said Colton Gibson, Ernest Tubb's great-great nephew. "The record shop is just about the last piece of old Broadway and old Nashville that's left down here, and it would just be a real shame to let it go."

In an effort to save the shop, the family and shop owners started a petition on Change.org.

"The Ernest Tubb Record Shop is one of our only remaining direct connections to the golden age of country music," the petition reads, in part. "If it closes, ask yourself what we will have left. Not very much. If you love country music and want to preserve its history, please sign this petition to preserve the historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop as it is."

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 15), the petition had more than 1,300 signatures.