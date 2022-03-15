Texas 'Magician' Performs Trick To Defraud Walmart Of Nearly $3,000

Police are looking for a Texas man who is using sleight of hand "magic tricks" to steal nearly $3,000 from a Walmart in Seguin.

The Seguin Police Department dubbed this man "Seguin's next David Blaine" for his "quick-change" tricks that defrauded Walmart employees of $2,700. "Quick changing is when a suspect uses a (sleight) of hand trick while counting out their change to pocket money. The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short changed while he uses his other hand to pocket a portion of the money," the police department said in a Facebook post.

KXAN reported the quick-change scheme has been around for years. "The thief will pay for an inexpensive item with a large bill, and while the cashier is counting out the large amount going back, the thief swipes some of it and then tells the cashier they miscounted the money. The cashier then counts out more money, giving the thief extra cash," the news station said.

The police department's Facebook post included two photos of the man from both incidents — one on January 10 and the other on February 12. "Both a magician & a fashionista- this individual changed for his performance and is pictured during both incidents," the police department said.

