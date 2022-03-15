This Is Oregon's Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot

Spring is around the corner, but that doesn't mean parts of the country are still dealing with frigid temperatures. Thankfully, some restaurants have options for customers who want some fresh air while enjoying some good food. Heated outdoor seating has always been a popular offering at some eateries.

"You can find heated patios, cozy igloos, or even your own private greenhouse whether you're in New York or South Dakota," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found every state's best restaurant offering warm places to dine, including Oregon. That honor goes to...

The EastBurn!

"The four-season heated patio at Eastburn includes fire tables and swings. This pub takes comfort food to the next level with items like lobster mac and cheese and a bacon cheeseburger," according to writers. "If you want to take a look inside after sitting on the cozy patio, you'll find ski ball and pool tables to get your game on."