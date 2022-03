This Is The Best Taco In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best taco in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best taco in every state, which included Dos Hermanos Taco Truck as the top choice for Alabama.

"Customers rave about the authentic tacos served out of this unassuming taco truck," Eat This, Not That. "''Taco Heaven' should really be the name of this food truck,' raved one reviewer. Don't be dissuaded if there's a long line, customers say it moves very fast and the food is worth the wait."

