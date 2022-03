This Is The Best Taco In Massachusetts

A Waltham restaurant is being credited as having the best taco in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best taco in every state, which included Chicken Taco at Taqueria El Amigo as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"The chicken taco is a staple at most taco joints, and it reigns supreme at Taqueria El Amigo. Each taco comes with a slice of avocado, too, which balances the flavors in the chicken taco perfectly," Eat This, Not That wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best taco in every state: