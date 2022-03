This Is The Best Taco In Connecticut

A Brookfield restaurant is being credited as having the best taco in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best taco in every state, which included Chorizo Taco at Taco Bachi as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Taco Bachi is the perfect spot to come for a quick fix of taco goodness when you're looking to feast on a meal that one Yelp reviewer described as 'the best Mexico/Latin food you will get in upper Fairfield County,' Eat This, Not That wrote. "The chorizo tacos are a knockout here."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best taco in every state: