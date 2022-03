This Is The Best Taco In Pennsylvania

A Pittsburgh restaurant is being credited as having the best taco in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best taco in every state, which included Chicken Taco at Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"You don't have to choose between chicken and chorizo at Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila with this delicious taco," Eat This, Not That wrote. "'The chicken and chicken chorizo tacos sent my taste buds on a roller-coaster ride, transitioning from sweet to spicy to savory, it was everything that one could ask for,' one Yelp reviewer wrote. Wow!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best taco in every state: