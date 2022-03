This Is The Best Taco In Virginia

A Reston restaurant is being credited as having the best taco in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best taco in every state, which included Chicken Tinga Taco at Taco Zocalo as the top choice for Virginia.

"The chicken tinga tacos are the ones you can't miss out on when you're dining at Taco Zocalo," Eat This, Not That wrote. "They have a nice kick to them and can easily be enhanced with some of the yummy sauces."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best taco in every state: